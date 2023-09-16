Woman, minor daughter sleeping outside shanties killed after being hit by vehicle in Delhi

A woman and her four-year-old daughter were killed while three others injured after a speeding vehicle hit them while they were sleeping outside their shanties near Majnu ka Tila in north Delhi on Friday, police said. A PCR call was recorded at 5:33 am where the caller stated that a tempo had hit three people, including a woman, near Majnu ka Tilla, 56 Pahadi, Civil Lines, a senior police officer said. Police reached the spot and found that one Tata Ace vehicle was lying in an accidental condition at the spot and five people were injured, the officer said. The injured were rushed to trauma centre where Jyoti (32) was declared brought dead while her daughter died during treatment, police said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (north) Sagar Singh Kalsi said Subhash (30) and two children -- aged six and 17 years -- suffered minor injuries and have been discharged from the hospital.

Accused driver Dinesh Rai, a resident of Karawal Nagar, was caught by the public and beaten up, police said.

He has been apprehended.

A case under sections 279 (rash driving), 337 (Causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) 304A (causing death by negligence) of the IPC has been registered and further investigation is underway, the DCP added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)