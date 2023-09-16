Left Menu

Woman, minor daughter sleeping outside shanties killed after being hit by vehicle in Delhi

A woman and her four-year-old daughter were killed while three others injured after a speeding vehicle hit them while they were sleeping outside their shanties near Majnu ka Tila in north Delhi on Friday, police said. Police reached the spot and found that one Tata Ace vehicle was lying in an accidental condition at the spot and five people were injured, the officer said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-09-2023 00:24 IST | Created: 16-09-2023 00:24 IST
Woman, minor daughter sleeping outside shanties killed after being hit by vehicle in Delhi
  • Country:
  • India

A woman and her four-year-old daughter were killed while three others injured after a speeding vehicle hit them while they were sleeping outside their shanties near Majnu ka Tila in north Delhi on Friday, police said. A PCR call was recorded at 5:33 am where the caller stated that a tempo had hit three people, including a woman, near Majnu ka Tilla, 56 Pahadi, Civil Lines, a senior police officer said. Police reached the spot and found that one Tata Ace vehicle was lying in an accidental condition at the spot and five people were injured, the officer said. The injured were rushed to trauma centre where Jyoti (32) was declared brought dead while her daughter died during treatment, police said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (north) Sagar Singh Kalsi said Subhash (30) and two children -- aged six and 17 years -- suffered minor injuries and have been discharged from the hospital.

Accused driver Dinesh Rai, a resident of Karawal Nagar, was caught by the public and beaten up, police said.

He has been apprehended.

A case under sections 279 (rash driving), 337 (Causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) 304A (causing death by negligence) of the IPC has been registered and further investigation is underway, the DCP added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Everstone Capital pares 25.3 pc stake in Burger King owner Restaurant Brands Asia for Rs 1,494 crore

Everstone Capital pares 25.3 pc stake in Burger King owner Restaurant Brands...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Half of Americans interested in getting updated COVID shot -Reuters/Ipsos poll; Novartis shareholders vote in favour of Sandoz spin-off and more

Health News Roundup: Half of Americans interested in getting updated COVID s...

 Global
3
World News Roundup: Exclusive-Chinese defence minister under investigation for corrupt procurement; France won't cut cultural ties with Mali, Niger, Burkina Faso - minister and more

World News Roundup: Exclusive-Chinese defence minister under investigation f...

 Global
4
(Update: Launched) Watch next space station crew launch aboard Soyuz MS-24 spacecraft on Friday

(Update: Launched) Watch next space station crew launch aboard Soyuz MS-24 s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Navigating the Digital Learning Curve: How Social Media Algorithms Shape Knowledge Exchange

Smart Spending: Say Goodbye to These 'Money-Saving' Mistakes

The Power of Words: How They Can Change Your Life

Diet Trends 2023: Exploring the Hottest New Health Fad

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023