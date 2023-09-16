Drug kingpin El Chapo's son extradited to US, Attorney General Garland says
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 16-09-2023 06:05 IST | Created: 16-09-2023 06:05 IST
A son of drug kingpin El Chapo was extradited to the United States on Friday, U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland said in a statement.
"Today, as a result of United States and Mexico law enforcement cooperation, Ovidio Guzman Lopez, a leader of the Sinaloa Cartel was extradited to the United States," Garland said in a statement.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
