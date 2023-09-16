Left Menu

Nation eternally indebted to sacrifices made by bravehearts like Capt Tushar Mahajan: Jitendra Singh

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 16-09-2023 20:28 IST | Created: 16-09-2023 20:24 IST
Image Credit: Twitter(@PIB_India)
The nation is eternally indebted to the supreme sacrifices made by bravehearts like Captain Tushar Mahajan who lay down their lives to give this nation a safe environment to live, said Union minister Jitendra Singh on Saturday.

The minister of state in the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) was speaking during the unveiling ceremony of the naming of Udhampur Railway Station as Martyr Captain Tushar Mahajan Railway Station.

Dev Raj Gupta and Asha Rani, the parents of Captain Mahajan, a recipient of Shaurya Chakra (posthumous), also attended the function.

Captain Mahajan, an officer of the 9 Para of special forces of the army, attained martyrdom after killing a terrorist while protecting his fellow personnel in a terror attack on the JKEDI building in south Kashmir's Pulwama district in February 2016.

The minister said that he had personally taken up the issue of naming the railway station at Udhampur after the name of Captain Mahajan in 2017 and also discussed the matter with the then Union home minister.

“After doing all the formalities, Udhampur Railway Station is now Martyr Captain Tushar Mahajan Railway Station which is a dream come true,” said Singh, who represents the Udhampur constituency in the Lok Sabha.

Thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi for renaming the Udhampur railway station, the minister said it is a proud moment for the entire district and is truly an inspiration for the youth of the region.

“The bravehearts on the borders stay awake when we sleep, remain empty stomach when we eat and lay down their lives so that we will remain alive,” he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

