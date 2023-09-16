Left Menu

MCD draws plan to make Delhi free of C&D waste, identifies 158 sites for dumping

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi has identified 158 sites across the city for dumping construction and demolition CD waste, as part of its vision to make the city free of such trash, Mayor Shelly Oberoi said on Saturday.Out of these 158 points, 125 of them have been made in and around civic wards, according to a statement issued by the mayors office.

Updated: 16-09-2023
The Municipal Corporation of Delhi has identified 158 sites across the city for dumping construction and demolition (C&D) waste, as part of its vision to make the city free of such trash, Mayor Shelly Oberoi said on Saturday.

Out of these 158 points, 125 of them have been made in and around civic wards, according to a statement issued by the mayor's office. The MCD has five C&D (construction and demolition) waste processing plants at Burari, Rani Khera, Shastri Park, Bakkarwala and Okhla. Their daily capacity is 5,500 tonnes and about 1.5 lag tonne monthly capacity. In one year, these plants can process 18 lakh tonnes of C&D waste, Oberoi said in the statement. The MCD has identified 158 sites across the city (its 12 zones) for dumping construction and demolition waste, Oberoi said.

Besides making Delhi garbage-free, the vision of the AAP-led civic body is also to make the national capital free of C&D waste, she said.

To ensure that there is no pollution due to such dumps, 20-25 high sheets will be put up at these sites and water will be sprinkled over them, the statement said.

People can dump C&D waste at these sites round the clock, it added.

