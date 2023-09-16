Left Menu

Duo held with 750 intoxicating injections in Haryana's Nuh

PTI | Nuh | Updated: 16-09-2023 22:07 IST | Created: 16-09-2023 22:07 IST
Two persons have been arrested here for carrying 750 intoxicating injections in their car, police said on Saturday. Acting on a tip-off about the duo's movement, the police put up a barricade at the Shikrava-Punhana road here on Friday night and stopped their car when it reached the checkpoint, officials said.

On searching the car, the police found 750 intoxicating injections, for which the accused failed to provide a licence, they added.

The accused were identified as Jabir, a resident of village Pema Khera and Mosim, a resident of Ferozepur Namak in Nuh, the police said.

A case has been lodged against the duo under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and they have been arrested, the police added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

