'Hardcore' criminal, associate arrested in Jammu

A suspected hardcore criminal named in more than a dozen FIRs in the past three years was arrested here, a senior police officer said on Saturday.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 16-09-2023 22:07 IST | Created: 16-09-2023 22:07 IST
A suspected hardcore criminal named in more than a dozen FIRs in the past three years was arrested here, a senior police officer said on Saturday. His close associate was also arrested, the officer said.

Yakoob Ali alias Lambu and his associate Sharief Ali, both residents of Bishnah, were arrested from Phallain Mandal. Two sharp weapons were seized from them, Senior Superintendent of Police (Jammu) Chandan Kohli said.

He said the police put up special checkpoints at different locations and intercepted the two criminals, who were travelling in a car.

The pair tried to flee on seeing the checkpoints but the police overpowered them despite being attacked with sharp weapons, the officer said.

Terming Lambu's arrest as a ''major success'', Kohli said he is a notorious criminal and drug peddler.

Thirteen cases related to attempt to murder, rioting, criminal intimidation, rape, kidnapping, criminal assault on public servants and police officials, possessing firearms and drug smuggling were registered against Lambu, his brother and another associate at various police stations between 2020 and 2023.

Kohli said Lambu had attacked police parties in Bishnah, Miran Sahib and Bari Brahmana with sharp weapons and firearms while trying to escape in the past.

