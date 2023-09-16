Left Menu

Man arrested for killing senior citizen over monetary dispute

Dhande had borrowed Rs 1 lakh from Manohar Pimaji Masurkar 70 two years ago and they had had a quarrel as he failed to repay the loan, said a Kuhi police station official.On September 10, Dhande allegedly asked Masurkar to go with him, saying he was going to pay his money back.When they reached an isolated spot near Undri village, Dhande allegedly hit Masurkar with a stone and killed him.After the police found the body on Friday, Dhande was arrested under section 302 murder of the Indian Penal Code.

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 16-09-2023 22:57 IST
A 45-year-old man has been arrested in Nagpur district for allegedly killing a septuagenarian from whom he had borrowed money, police said on Saturday.

The accused was identified as Devanand Tulshiram Dhande, a resident of Lanjala in Kuhi tehsil. Dhande had borrowed Rs 1 lakh from Manohar Pimaji Masurkar (70) two years ago and they had had a quarrel as he failed to repay the loan, said a Kuhi police station official.

On September 10, Dhande allegedly asked Masurkar to go with him, saying he was going to pay his money back.

When they reached an isolated spot near Undri village, Dhande allegedly hit Masurkar with a stone and killed him.

After the police found the body on Friday, Dhande was arrested under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code. He would be produced before a court on Sunday, the official said.

