Rickshaw driver loses life as speeding car hits his vehicle

An e-rickshaw driver was killed in Ajni area of Nagpur city after a speeding car rammed into his vehicle, police said on Saturday.

The victim was identified as Sunil Tarachand Meshram (45), a resident of New Babulkheda.

A car hit his rickshaw at Wanjari Nagar around 3.30 pm on Friday, killing him on the spot, police said.

The unidentified driver of the car fled from the spot leaving his vehicle behind.

Ajni police are conducting further probe

