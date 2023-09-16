Cow vigilante Monu Manesar to be brought to Gurugram on production warrant: Haryana Police
The Gurugram police Saturday said it will bring cow vigilante Monu Manesar here on a production warrant from Rajasthan in connection with a case registered against him at Pataudi police station.
The case was registered under IPC sections 307 (attempt to murder) and 147 (rioting), the police said in a statement.
A court Saturday ordered that he be brought to Pataudi police station on September 25 on production warrant for investigation in the case.
Monu Manesar -- booked by the Rajasthan Police for the killing of Nasir (25) and Junaid (35) and accused by some of inciting the recent violence in Haryana's Nuh -- was nabbed by the Haryana Police on Tuesday.
He was handed over to the Rajasthan Police after it obtained a transit remand from a court in Nuh.
Monu Manesar -- whose real name is Mohit Yadav -- was then brought to Bharatpur and produced in a court, which sent him to police custody for two days. He was later sent to judicial custody for 15 days.
