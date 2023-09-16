Left Menu

Cow vigilante Monu Manesar to be brought to Gurugram on production warrant: Haryana Police

PTI | Gurugram | Updated: 16-09-2023 23:52 IST | Created: 16-09-2023 23:52 IST
The Gurugram police Saturday said it will bring cow vigilante Monu Manesar here on a production warrant from Rajasthan in connection with a case registered against him at Pataudi police station.

The case was registered under IPC sections 307 (attempt to murder) and 147 (rioting), the police said in a statement.

A court Saturday ordered that he be brought to Pataudi police station on September 25 on production warrant for investigation in the case.

Monu Manesar -- booked by the Rajasthan Police for the killing of Nasir (25) and Junaid (35) and accused by some of inciting the recent violence in Haryana's Nuh -- was nabbed by the Haryana Police on Tuesday.

He was handed over to the Rajasthan Police after it obtained a transit remand from a court in Nuh.

Monu Manesar -- whose real name is Mohit Yadav -- was then brought to Bharatpur and produced in a court, which sent him to police custody for two days. He was later sent to judicial custody for 15 days.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

