Family protests outside Amethi hospital after woman's death

Family members of a 22-year-old woman on Saturday kept her body outside a hospital here and staged a protest holding the doctors responsible for her death.According to police, additional police force has been deployed near the hospital to ensure law and order.Divya was taken to Sanjay Gandhi Hospital by her family after she complained of a stomach ache.

PTI | Amethi | Updated: 17-09-2023 00:17 IST | Created: 17-09-2023 00:17 IST
Family members of a 22-year-old woman on Saturday kept her body outside a hospital here and staged a protest holding the doctors responsible for her death.

According to police, additional police force has been deployed near the hospital to ensure law and order.

Divya was taken to Sanjay Gandhi Hospital by her family after she complained of a stomach ache. After examining her, the doctor suggested an operation to remove stones in her gallbladder, the protesting villagers alleged.

On September 14, she went into a coma before the operation and was kept at the hospital for more than 30 hours before being referred to Lucknow, they said.

Holding the negligence of doctors for Divya's death, her husband Anuj Shukla alleged that she also suffered a heart attack at the hospital. Divya died in Lucknow at around 4 am on Saturday following which he filed a complaint against the hospital doctors, Shukla said.

Hospital's General Manager Awadhesh Sharma said Divya had a reaction to the anaesthesia administered to her before the operation. He also got the information this morning that Divya had died.

According to police, the protest began at around 8 pm. The protesters are demanding action against the hospital and financial support of Rs 1 crore to the kin of the deceased.

Sanjay Gandhi Hospital is run by Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Trust New Delhi and Sonia Gandhi is its chairperson while Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi are the members of the trust.

Amethi Superintendent of Police Ilamaran G said an investigation team has been formed in this case on the orders of district magistrate Amethi and legal action will be taken on the basis of its report.

The family members have warned that they will continue the protest till their demands are not met.

