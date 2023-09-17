Iran Guards detain dual national for 'organising unrest and sabotage' -Tasnim
Iran's Revolutionary Guards on Saturday detained a dual national suspected of "trying to organise unrest and sabotage", the semi-official Tasnim news agency reported, amid heightened security to thwart planned protests a year after a young woman's death in police custody.
The unidentified individual had "several smart phones ... and an appreciable sum of dollars" and was arrested by the Guards' intelligence arm in the city of Karaj, west of the capital Tehran, the agency reported, citing its correspondent.
