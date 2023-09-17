Case against Indian-origin Singapore lawyer for slapping woman in Hindu temple

An Indian-origin lawyer, who has already been suspended from practising in connection with some other case, has been charged for four different offences under law by the State Courts for allegedly slapping a woman on her cheek at a Hindu temple here.

Ravi Madasamy, who is also known as M Ravi, faced one charge for voluntarily causing hurt, one for disorderly behaviour in public and two under the Protection from Harassment Act at a Hindu temple in downtown South Bridge Road after the incident on Friday, according to a report by The Strait Times on Sunday.

The 54-year-year lawyer had allegedly slapped the woman at Sri Mariamman Temple, where he is also accused of shouting vulgarities and using indecent language, the news report said, adding, he then purportedly called another woman at the temple a prostitute, with the intention of causing harassment.

Prior to this incident, Ravi had allegedly used abusive words against a man along Pagoda Street in the temple vicinity by shouting a vulgarity in Tamil at him, also intending to cause harassment.

Ravi was remanded at the Institute of Mental Health on Saturday for medical examination, and will be produced in the court on September 29.

He has two other similar charges pending from July 2023. The lawyer is currently facing the suspension of five years, maximum in such cases, for making “baseless and grave” allegations that undermine the integrity of Singapore’s justice system against the Attorney-General, prosecutors and the Law Society, the Straight Times said.

Those who are found guilty of disorderly behaviour in public can be fined up to Singapore Dollar (SGD) 1,000 and jailed for up to one month. If they are repeat offenders, they can be fined up to SGD 2,000, or jailed for up to six months, or both.

For voluntarily causing hurt, an offender can be jailed for up to three years, fined up to SDG 5,000, or both. Those who are found guilty of intending to cause harassment by using abusive words, can be fined up to SGD 5,000, jailed for up to six months or both, under the Protection from Harassment Act.

