Nigerian national held with cocaine worth Rs 5.7 lakh in Navi Mumbai
A Nigerian national has been arrested for alleged possession of cocaine worth Rs 5.7 lakh in Navi Mumbai, police said on Sunday. Acting on a tip-off, the Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) of the Navi Mumbai police apprehended the accused from the Kharghar area on Saturday, an official said. The ANC team recovered 57 gm of cocaine worth Rs 5.7 lakh from the accused, identified as Egbulem Michael Okewuchukwu, he said. An offence under relevant provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act has been registered against the man, and a probe is underway to find out from where the contraband was sourced.
