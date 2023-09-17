Left Menu

India's efforts to eradicate TB by 2025 role model for world: Union minister Jitendra Singh

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 17-09-2023 16:12 IST | Created: 17-09-2023 16:05 IST
India's efforts to eradicate TB by 2025 role model for world: Union minister Jitendra Singh
Union Minister Jitendra Singh (File photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A public-private partnership (PPP) with integrated strategy is essential to achieve a ''TB-mukt Bharat'' (tuberculosis-free India), Union minister Jitendra Singh has said.

At an event on Sunday, Singh said India's efforts to eradicate tuberculosis by 2025 are a role model for the world.

The minister of state in the Prime Minister's Office was speaking after flagging off the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi (SMVD) Narayana healthcare ''TB-Mukt Express'', a mobile medical van that will visit different villages in his parliamentary constituency Udhampur, with the slogan ''Chalo Chale TB ko Harane'' (let's defeat TB).

The event coincided with the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

''India's efforts to eradicate TB by 2025 are a role model for the world. The citizens need to work collectively towards TB elimination in the true spirit of 'Jan Bhagidari','' Singh said.

He said considering the deep societal and economic impact caused by tuberculosis, the BJP-led Centre has placed high priority for a ''TB-mukt Bharat'' by 2025.

''Biotechnology is going to play a huge part in the integrated holistic healthcare approach towards the elimination of tuberculosis,'' the minister added.

He said strategies, such as engaging the private sector, active case finding, decentralisation of services through health and wellness centres, community engagement and the Ni-kshay Poshan Yojana, have transformed India's tuberculosis management efforts and made it patient centric.

At the event, Singh distributed kits among the TB patients adopted by him in his constituency to take care of their daily needs in order to accomplish the prime minister's vision of a tuberculosis-free India.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX Falcon 9 launches 22 Starlink internet satellites to orbit

SpaceX Falcon 9 launches 22 Starlink internet satellites to orbit

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Half of Americans interested in getting updated COVID shot -Reuters/Ipsos poll; Novartis shareholders vote in favour of Sandoz spin-off and more

Health News Roundup: Half of Americans interested in getting updated COVID s...

 Global
3
Large-scale afforestation drive in coal sector aligns with sustainable development goals

Large-scale afforestation drive in coal sector aligns with sustainable devel...

 India
4
Science News Roundup: India plans crucial test in crewed space mission by October; NASA names chief of UFO research; panel sees no alien evidence and more

Science News Roundup: India plans crucial test in crewed space mission by Oc...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Navigating the Digital Learning Curve: How Social Media Algorithms Shape Knowledge Exchange

Smart Spending: Say Goodbye to These 'Money-Saving' Mistakes

The Power of Words: How They Can Change Your Life

Diet Trends 2023: Exploring the Hottest New Health Fad

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023