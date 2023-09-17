Telangana stands as role model for development in country, says CM

Highlighting the development initiatives and welfare schemes of his government, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Sunday said the state stood as a role model in the country.

He was speaking after hoisting the National Flag at the celebration of 'national integration day', the day the erstwhile princely state of Hyderabad merged with the Indian Union on September 17, 1948.

The Telangana government decided that it was appropriate to celebrate the occasion of Hyderabad princely state becoming a part of Indian Union as 'national integration day'. Rao paid tributes to freedom fighters, including Swami Ramanand Tirtha, Kumram Bheem, Shoebulla Khan, Doddi Komuraiah and Jamalapuram Kesava Rao on the occasion of 'national integration day'. The CM affirmed that the country got united due to the values of harmony established by Mahatma Gandhi, the vision of the country's first Prime Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, the sharpness and dexterity of first Home minister Sardar Patel and the efforts of many other leaders. After becoming a part of India, Telangana continued as state of Hyderabad from 1948 to 1956.

However, Telangana was merged with Andhra region in 1956 to form Andhra Pradesh against the wishes of Telangana people. Telangana region was treated unfairly when it was part of undivided Andhra Pradesh, he alleged. Noting that the important problems to national integration are economic, he said it is 'unfortunate' that the country is still plagued by economic backwardness, poverty, unemployment and social discrimination even 76 years after Independence. The Telangana government is moving forward with the aim of increasing wealth and its distribution, besides working to eliminate the ills of backwardness, poverty and others, he said. Speaking about the rapid strides made by Telangana and the government's welfare measures, Rao said there is no family which is not benefited by his government's schemes. Averring that Telangana stood as a role model for development in the country, the CM said other states emulating his government's schemes was testimony to this. Poverty rate in Telangana dropped to 5.88 per cent by 2019-21 from 13.18 per cent during 2015-18, he pointed out.

The state is also ranked number one in per capita income in the country, he said. He further highlighted his government's development and welfare programmes, including irrigation projects, hike in social security pensions, setting up a medical college in every district, 24-hour power supply and Rythu Bandhu investment support scheme for farmers.

