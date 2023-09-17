Left Menu

UP court sentences woman, lover to rigorous life imprisonment for her husband's murder

PTI | Mainpuri | Updated: 17-09-2023 17:29 IST | Created: 17-09-2023 17:26 IST
A fast track court here has sentenced a woman and her lover to rigorous life imprisonment in connection with the murder of her husband and acquitted another accused due to lack of evidence.

In her order issued on Saturday, Additional District Judge (fast track court) Chetana Chauhan also imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on the two convicts -- Premlata and Bablu.

Government prosecutor Mukul Raizada told PTI on Sunday that Gavendra alias Neelu (30), a resident of Nagla Kirat locality under the Kotwali police station area, was strangled to death on the night of December 5, 2015 by his wife Premlata alias Pinki (26) with the help of her lover Bablu (28) while he was asleep.

Gavendra and Premlata's son Umang (5) and daughter Aradhna (3) witnessed the crime, he said.

Gavendra's father lodged a police complaint against Premlata, Bablu and his friend Sarvendra for murdering his son. An FIR was registered on the basis of the complaint and the three were arrested. Police filed a charge sheet against them in court, Raizada said.

After considering the evidence on record, especially the testimony of Gavendra's son, the court held Premlata and Bablu guilty but acquitted Sarvendra for want of sufficient evidence against him, he said.

