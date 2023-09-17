Salary not an issue, safety is: Construction workers at NBCC lift crash site in Noida

Construction workers at the Amrapali Dream Valley project in Noida Extension -- where eight of their colleagues died after a lift crash on September 15 -- have raised concerns over safety measures at the site.

The mega housing project -- which envisaged over 7,500 flats -- of the beleaguered Amrapali Group is now being completed by the state-run NBCC under monitoring of the Supreme Court.

The workers, most of whom hail from West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh and Uttar Pradesh, claim they do not get proper safety equipment like shoes, harnesses or helmets when they go up and down the over 20 storeys of the under-construction towers.

Currently, there are more than 2,000 workers, including women, at the long-delayed project's site that does not have any doctor, paramedic or dispensary on its premises, several workers told PTI.

Eight workers died after a service lift carrying them up on the tower crashed on the morning of September 15. While four died the same day, the others were pronounced dead the next day at a hospital. A ninth worker. aged 21, continues to battle for his life.

A financial relief of Rs 25 lakh has been extended to the families of those killed in the incident, while the NBCC is bearing the expenses of the medical treatment of the injured worker, according to the district administration.

When contacted, an NBCC official on Saturday said the state-run construction company mourns the loss of lives and has extended financial help to the victims for relief.

"Everyone in the NBCC has gotten into action mode over the unfortunate incident. The NBCC has also launched its own probe into the incident," the official from the Delhi office of the NBCC told PTI, requesting anonymity.

Asked about some workers' claims of inadequate safety measures at the project, Gautam Buddh Nagar District Magistrate Manish Verma on Saturday said, ''We are looking into these claims and will have all under-construction sites inspected for safety violations.'' ''If any laxity is found in this case that will also come to the fore during investigation and suitable action would be taken against those guilty,'' he said.

On September 15, soon after the lift crash, multiple workers told PTI about inadequate safety measures at the site.

Recounting the events of the day, Shoib, a construction worker, claimed that it rained in the morning but work started at the tower amid a drizzle at 8 am.

''Suddenly everyone's attention turned towards this tower due to the lift crash around 8.30 am. No supervisors were at the site immediately while workers frantically looked for help.

''An ambulance arrived at the spot only around 9 am but could take with it only three of the injured men. Then after some time, a pick-up truck reached the spot and others were sent in it to the hospital," claimed Shoib, who hails from Katihar in Bihar.

Danish, who showed PTI a couple of purported videos of the "very painful incident" he recorded on his phone, rued lack of proper maintenance of the service lifts at the site.

"Workers are not given safety shoes and they work in chappals (slippers). There are no safety harnesses for us. The helmets given to us are of poor quality. Use them or don't, they won't make much difference," he claimed.

Some other workers tended to agree with the claims but were unwilling to speak to the media.

However, the workers said there was no delay in payments and they were satisfied with their salary.

"We make Rs 350 to Rs 400 per day for our work. Many who want to earn more make even double by engaging in miscellaneous work like taking window frames or other items to the upper floors," said Najib, who hailed from Cooch Behar in West Bengal.

Several workers have their families at the site with the women also working and adding to their earnings.

But due to the lack of health care facilities at the site, many of them are forced to go to nearby Chhota Milak village and spend almost a day's salary on consulting a doctor and medication, they said.

''Salary is not an issue for construction workers here, but safety is,'' added Najib, who lives and works with his brother at the site.

