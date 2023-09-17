MP rain: IAF chopper rescues pregnant woman and kin from house roof in flooded area

An Indian Air Force (IAF) chopper on Sunday rescued a pregnant woman and two other members of her family from the rooftop of their house located in a flooded agricultural field in Ujjain district of Madhya Pradesh, an official said.

Amid incessant rains in Ujjain district, the information was received that a man is stranded with his pregnant wife in their house in a flooded area in Semalia village under Badnagar tehsil, said district collector Kumar Purushottam.

He said the administration contacted higher authorities in Bhopal and an IAF chopper was sent from Nagpur to rescue the stranded family.

Three persons including the pregnant woman were rescued, the collector added.

Heavy rains are lashing western Madhya Pradesh including Khargone, Barwani, Dhar, Khandwa, Burhanpur, Alirajpur and Indore districts.

