Doctor couple held in UP's Ballia for negligence in death of pregnant woman, child

PTI | Ballia(Up) | Updated: 17-09-2023 19:40 IST | Created: 17-09-2023 19:38 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A doctor couple running a private clinic in Risra here were on Sunday arrested for alleged medical negligence leading to the death of a pregnant woman and her child during delivery, police said.

An employee of the clinic has also been arrested in connection with the case, they added.

In his complaint, the deceased's husband Chandan Prasad said he admitted his wife Poonam Devi to the clinic for delivery on Saturday evening, Deputy Superintendent of Police Mohammad Faheem Qureshi said.

However, due to the negligence of the doctor couple and their employee, his wife and newborn child died during labour, Prasad alleged in his complaint.

Based on Prasad's complaint, a case was registered against doctor Vinay Kumar Singh, his wife, who is also a doctor and a male employee of the clinic, the DSP said.

An investigation has been launched into the matter, he added.

Prasad resided with his wife in Sonapali village of Nagara police station area, the police said.

