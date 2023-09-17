Left Menu

Kerala police arrest rape accused in POCSO case

PTI | Pathanamthitta | Updated: 17-09-2023 21:32 IST | Created: 17-09-2023 21:32 IST
Kerala police arrest rape accused in POCSO case
  • Country:
  • India

Kerala police has nabbed a 22-year-old man who is accused of raping a minor girl multiple times. Police said Pandalam resident Ananthu Anil, was nabbed on Saturday evening from from his hideout in Kochi, after his mobile tower location was traced.

The case was registered on Friday after the 16-year-old girl told her mother about the incident, police said.

In a release, police said Ananthu was accused of raping the girl multiple times and threatening the girl that he would pour acid on her if she told anyone what he had done to her.

Police also said that there was already a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act registered against him for allegedly molesting the same girl earlier.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX Falcon 9 launches 22 Starlink internet satellites to orbit

SpaceX Falcon 9 launches 22 Starlink internet satellites to orbit

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Half of Americans interested in getting updated COVID shot -Reuters/Ipsos poll; Novartis shareholders vote in favour of Sandoz spin-off and more

Health News Roundup: Half of Americans interested in getting updated COVID s...

 Global
3
Large-scale afforestation drive in coal sector aligns with sustainable development goals

Large-scale afforestation drive in coal sector aligns with sustainable devel...

 India
4
Science News Roundup: India plans crucial test in crewed space mission by October; NASA names chief of UFO research; panel sees no alien evidence and more

Science News Roundup: India plans crucial test in crewed space mission by Oc...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Navigating the Digital Learning Curve: How Social Media Algorithms Shape Knowledge Exchange

Smart Spending: Say Goodbye to These 'Money-Saving' Mistakes

The Power of Words: How They Can Change Your Life

Diet Trends 2023: Exploring the Hottest New Health Fad

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023