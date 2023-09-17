CM Khattar meets family of Major Dhonchak killed in Anantnag encounter

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday visited Panipat and met the family of Army Major Ashish Dhonchak, who was killed in a gunfight with terrorists in Kashmir valley recently, and offered his condolences.

Speaking to reporters in Panipat, Khattar announced an ex-gratia of Rs 50 lakh for the kin of the martyr.

He also said the Major's widow will be given a government job as per her qualification. ''Major Dhonchak made supreme sacrifice for the nation's sake. At this tragic hour, we stand with the family,'' he said.

A village park may also be named after Dhonchak, Khattar indicated. The CM said a grateful nation will always remember the sacrifice he has made for the motherland. His story of bravery and valour will continue to make the state and the country proud, he said.

The Major hailed from Binjhol village in Panipat.

Col Manpreet Singh, the commanding officer of 19 Rashtriya Rifles, Maj Dhonchak, Deputy Superintendent of Jammu and Kashmir Police Humayun Bhat and a soldier were killed in an encounter with terrorists in the Garol area of Anantnag district in Kashmir valley on Wednesday.

