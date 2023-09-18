Left Menu

Dhananjay Joshi appointed chairman of telecom industry body DIPA

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-09-2023 12:57 IST | Created: 18-09-2023 12:57 IST
Digital Infrastructure Providers Association (DIPA) has appointed Dhananjay Joshi, MD and CEO of Summit Digitel, as the chairman.

Joshi takes over the baton from Akhil Gupta, Chairman of Bharti Enterprises, who served as Chairman of the industry body since 2011.

In a statement, DIPA named Sandeep Girotra, CEO of American Tower India, as the new vice chairman of the association.

The changes in the leadership management will come into effect from October 1, 2023.

The telecom industry body concluded its annual general body meeting for 2022-23, with the announcements of its leadership for the term 2023-24.

''Dhananjay Joshi takes over as Chairman, DIPA from Akhil Gupta, Chairman, Bharti Enterprises who served as Chairman, DIPA since 2011 and Sandeep Girotra, CEO, American Tower India takes over as Vice-Chairman, DIPA from Amit Sharma Vice-Chairman, DIPA and Former EVP at American Tower Corporation (ATC),'' DIPA said.

Akhil Gupta has accepted the request of the executive committee members to hold the position of Patron Member, DIPA, the release added.

