Raj: Teacher thrashed, his face blackened for 'molesting' student in Ganganagar

A government school teacher accused of molesting a girl student was allegedly beaten and his head and face were blackened by the minors family members, police said.The matter came to light after a video of the incident went viral on social media.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 18-09-2023 15:48 IST | Created: 18-09-2023 15:48 IST
A government school teacher accused of molesting a girl student was allegedly beaten and his head and face were blackened by the minor's family members, police said.

The matter came to light after a video of the incident went viral on social media. The incident took place in Rajasthan's Ganganagar district where the student's family members have registered a case against the accused teacher Rajesh for allegedly molesting the 16-year-old student.

Rajesh has also lodged a cross FIR against the girl's family for for thrashing him. Karanpur Circle Officer Sudha Palawat said that after knowing about the alleged molestation incident, the student's family members reached the school and thrashed the accused. They also blackened his head and face.

The CO said a case against the government teacher was registered on Saturday while the teacher lodged a cross FIR on Sunday.

"The matter is being investigated. No arrest has been made so far," she added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

