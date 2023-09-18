Russia holds naval drills on protecting Arctic shipping route - ministry, cited by RIA
Reuters | Updated: 18-09-2023 16:51 IST | Created: 18-09-2023 16:51 IST
Russia is holding naval drills in the northeast of the country aimed at protecting the Arctic Ocean shipping route, involving around 10,000 personnel, the Russian defence ministry said on Monday, according to the state news agency RIA. (Writing by Felix Light; Editing by Kevin Liffey)
