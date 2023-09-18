Left Menu

Military drone crashes during test flight in Iran, injuring 2

PTI | Tehran | Updated: 18-09-2023 17:44 IST | Created: 18-09-2023 17:26 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A military drone crashed during a test flight in northern Iran on Monday, wounding two people and damaging buildings, state media reported.

Debris fell in different parts of the northern city of Gorgon, according to the official IRNA news agency.

The semiofficial Tasnim news agency released a video showing white smoke rising from different areas and the sound of anti-aircraft batteries.

Defence Ministry spokesman Reza Talaeinik told state TV that the test flight in a remote area went off track due to a “technical failure.'' He did not specify the type of drone, but images of the wreckage circulating on social media suggested it was the type that carries bombs.

Iran is a major producer of both civilian and military drones, and has supplied attack drones to Russia for its war on Ukraine.

