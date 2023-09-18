Man kills himself after murdering wife in Kerala

A 38-year-old woman was set ablaze by her husband on Monday at Parippally near here, after which he slit his throat and jumped into a nearby well, police said.

Nadeera, a Pallickal resident was killed this morning at an Akshaya Kendra where she works. Police said her husband set her on fire after pouring a flammable liquid at her workplace.

''He escaped from there and slit his throat after which he jumped into a nearby well and died,'' police said.

No one else was injured in the incident, police added.

Raheem was released on bail four days ago in a domestic abuse case filed by Nadeera and another case registered under the Juvenile Justice Act.

He was arrested under Sections 326 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt) and 308 A (attempt to commit culpable homicide) under the Indian Penal Code.

Police suspect domestic abuse and related incidents to be the reasons behind Raheem's actions.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)