Left Menu

Man kills himself after murdering wife in Kerala

PTI | Kollam | Updated: 18-09-2023 18:27 IST | Created: 18-09-2023 17:38 IST
Man kills himself after murdering wife in Kerala
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 38-year-old woman was set ablaze by her husband on Monday at Parippally near here, after which he slit his throat and jumped into a nearby well, police said.

Nadeera, a Pallickal resident was killed this morning at an Akshaya Kendra where she works. Police said her husband set her on fire after pouring a flammable liquid at her workplace.

''He escaped from there and slit his throat after which he jumped into a nearby well and died,'' police said.

No one else was injured in the incident, police added.

Raheem was released on bail four days ago in a domestic abuse case filed by Nadeera and another case registered under the Juvenile Justice Act.

He was arrested under Sections 326 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt) and 308 A (attempt to commit culpable homicide) under the Indian Penal Code.

Police suspect domestic abuse and related incidents to be the reasons behind Raheem's actions.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
US Domestic News Roundup: Special counsel seeks limits on Trump's statements in elections case; US Supreme Court's Jackson urges nation's history of racism to be taught and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Special counsel seeks limits on Trump's statements...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves GSK's bone marrow cancer therapy; EU regulator backs AstraZeneca and Daiichi's lung cancer drug and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves GSK's bone marrow cancer therapy; EU re...

 Global
3
Sharma makes cut, but slips late in third round at BMW PGA

Sharma makes cut, but slips late in third round at BMW PGA

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Half of Americans interested in getting updated COVID shot -Reuters/Ipsos poll; Novartis shareholders vote in favour of Sandoz spin-off and more

Health News Roundup: Half of Americans interested in getting updated COVID s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Navigating the Digital Learning Curve: How Social Media Algorithms Shape Knowledge Exchange

Smart Spending: Say Goodbye to These 'Money-Saving' Mistakes

The Power of Words: How They Can Change Your Life

Diet Trends 2023: Exploring the Hottest New Health Fad

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023