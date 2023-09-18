DARPG releases guidelines to implement Special Campaign 3.0 from 2nd to 31st Oct, 2023

Under the visionary leadership of Union Minister for Rural Development & Panchayati Raj, Shri Giriraj Singh, department of Rural Development is gearing up for the upcoming Swachhata Campaign 3.0 to further institutionalise cleanliness and reduce pending matters within the Department and in its Autonomous body. The Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG) has released guidelines to implement the Special Campaign 3.0 from 2nd October to 31st October, 2023, in order to achieve the goals of institutionalizing Swachhta and reducing pendency in Government offices. The Department of Rural Development (DoRD) is participating in the aforementioned Campaign 3.0, as well as in the campaign's Preparatory Phase, which begins on September 15, 2023.

Department of Rural Development, in its secretariat as well as in the Autonomous Office under its administrative authority, also took part in the Special Campaign 2.0 for the disposal of pending references and promoting Swachhta during 2nd October, 2022 to 31st October, 2022. Pendency in a variety of categories, including VIP References, Inter Ministerial Consultation (IMC) References, State Government References, PMO References, Public Grievances, and Public Grievance Appeals, was efficiently handled during the Special Campaign's implementation phase. The Identified files were reviewed. The campaign's accomplishments were also uploaded on the Special Campaign 2.0 for Disposal of Pending Matters (SCDPM) Portal of DARPG. The efforts under the Special Campaign were posted on Social media which was used to promote the campaign as well.

The efforts under Special Campaign 2.0 were continued post campaign from the period December, 2022 to August, 2023. The highlights of the achievements in terms of disposal of pending references during December, 2022 to August, 2023 are as follows:

MP references - 155

Public Grievances - 13,313

Public Grievances Appeal - 3,112

Space freed - 2,242 sq. ft.

Revenue Generated - ₹ 17,04,828

(With Inputs from PIB)