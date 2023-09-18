Left Menu

UP: Two absconding naxalites arrested in 20 year-old bombing case in Sonbhadra

PTI | Sonbhadra | Updated: 18-09-2023 20:59 IST | Created: 18-09-2023 20:59 IST
UP: Two absconding naxalites arrested in 20 year-old bombing case in Sonbhadra
  • Country:
  • India

Two naxalites, wanted in the bombing carried out in the Kon police station area here in 2003, were arrested here, police said on Monday.

The two naxalites, absconding since the past 20 years, were arrested late on Sunday evening in the Kon police station area, they said.

Superintendent of Police Dr Yashveer Singh said a bombing incident was carried out by People's War Group, a banned organisation, in the Kon police station area in 2003 that injured several people. Both men were involved in the incident, he said.

They were arrested after the incident but fled while they were being taken for a court appearance, the SP said, adding that both men had been absconding for nearly 20 years.

The arrested men have been identified as Chhote Lal and Aditya, the SP said and added that further action is being taken.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
US Domestic News Roundup: Special counsel seeks limits on Trump's statements in elections case; US Supreme Court's Jackson urges nation's history of racism to be taught and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Special counsel seeks limits on Trump's statements...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves GSK's bone marrow cancer therapy; EU regulator backs AstraZeneca and Daiichi's lung cancer drug and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves GSK's bone marrow cancer therapy; EU re...

 Global
3
Sharma makes cut, but slips late in third round at BMW PGA

Sharma makes cut, but slips late in third round at BMW PGA

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Half of Americans interested in getting updated COVID shot -Reuters/Ipsos poll; Novartis shareholders vote in favour of Sandoz spin-off and more

Health News Roundup: Half of Americans interested in getting updated COVID s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Navigating the Digital Learning Curve: How Social Media Algorithms Shape Knowledge Exchange

Smart Spending: Say Goodbye to These 'Money-Saving' Mistakes

The Power of Words: How They Can Change Your Life

Diet Trends 2023: Exploring the Hottest New Health Fad

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023