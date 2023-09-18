Nine army personnel casualties in an accident near Cairo

Nine army personnel were killed or injured in an accident on the outskirts of Cairo, Egypt's military spokesman said on Monday.

The casualties, which included officers and other ranks, occurred after a military carrier truck loaded with ammunition "suddenly overturned" during planned training activities south of 10th of Ramadan City, spokesman Colonel Gharib Abdel Hafez said.

