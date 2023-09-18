Iran's Raisi says five Americans were released purely on humanitarian grounds
Reuters | Updated: 18-09-2023 22:04 IST | Created: 18-09-2023 22:04 IST
Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi said on Monday that the release of five American detainees by Tehran was "purely a humanitarian action" as they left Iran under a Qatar-mediated deal that involved the release of $6 billion Iranian funds in South Korea.
"This was purely a humanitarian action ... And it can certainly be a step based upon which in the future other humanitarian actions can be taken," Raisi told a group of journalists after his arrival in New York to attend the United Nations General Assembly.
