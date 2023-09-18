Left Menu

Punjab: Local Congress leader shot dead in Moga

An unidentified man barged into the house of a local Congress leader in Punjabs Moga district on Monday and shot him dead, police said.A CCTV footage, purported to be of the incident, shows the assailant firing at Baljinder Singh Balli 45 before fleeing.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 18-09-2023 23:29 IST | Created: 18-09-2023 23:29 IST
Punjab: Local Congress leader shot dead in Moga
  • Country:
  • India

An unidentified man barged into the house of a local Congress leader in Punjab's Moga district on Monday and shot him dead, police said.

A CCTV footage, purported to be of the incident, shows the assailant firing at Baljinder Singh Balli (45) before fleeing. The incident happened at Balli's Dalla village.

Balli was taken to a hospital where he succumbed to injuries, said police. Senior Superintendent of Police J Elanchezhian and other officers visited the spot. Police said the investigation was underway.

Balli was the party's president from Ajitwal block in district Moga. Senior Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa and Punjab Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring strongly condemned the incident.

''In a harrowing incident, the Congress president from Ajitwal block of district Moga, Baljinder Singh Balli (45) was shot dead at his residence today. I condemn this incident in the strongest possible terms. My heart goes out to the family of the victim," Bajwa wrote on X. "Ever since @AAPPunjab formed the government in Punjab, the law and order situation has collapsed completely. Gun crime in the state has been on the rise. CM @BhagwantMann, who also holds the home portfolio is directly responsible for the deteriorating law and order situation in the state. @AAPPunjab govt must swing to action and arrest the culprits. Otherwise, Punjab Congress will launch a strugge,'' added Bajwa.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Japanese company working to transform cow waste into rocket fuel

Japanese company working to transform cow waste into rocket fuel

 Japan
2
Bangladesh Prime Minsiter Sheikh Hasina arrives in New York to attend 78th UN General Assembly

Bangladesh Prime Minsiter Sheikh Hasina arrives in New York to attend 78th U...

 United States
3
Infra firm, former CMD booked by CBI in bank fraud case

Infra firm, former CMD booked by CBI in bank fraud case

 India
4
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves GSK's bone marrow cancer therapy; Climate change hitting fight against AIDS, TB and malaria and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves GSK's bone marrow cancer therapy; Clima...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Navigating the Digital Learning Curve: How Social Media Algorithms Shape Knowledge Exchange

Smart Spending: Say Goodbye to These 'Money-Saving' Mistakes

The Power of Words: How They Can Change Your Life

Diet Trends 2023: Exploring the Hottest New Health Fad

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023