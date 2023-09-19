Left Menu

China, Russia cooperation not aimed at a third party - China's foreign minister

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 19-09-2023 05:23 IST | Created: 19-09-2023 05:23 IST
China and Russia pursue independent foreign policies and cooperation between the two sides is not aimed at a third party, and will not be influenced by a third party, China's Minister of Foreign Affairs Wang Yi said on Tuesday.

"China and Russia should follow the trend of progress of the times, show their responsibilities as major countries, fulfill their due international obligations, and strengthen strategic coordination," Wang said in a statement from China's foreign ministry.

Wang is in Russia to hold "strategic security" talks later on Tuesday.

