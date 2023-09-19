Left Menu

Nanaia Mahuta to attend United Nations General Assembly

Nanaia Mahuta will be in New York from Wednesday 20 September, and will participate in UNGA leaders engagements on behalf of Prime Minister Chris Hipkins.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 19-09-2023 11:18 IST | Created: 19-09-2023 11:18 IST
Nanaia Mahuta to attend United Nations General Assembly
“Aotearoa New Zealand is committed to the multilateral system, and the essential role it plays in improving the lives of people around the world,” Nanaia Mahuta said. Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • New Zealand

Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta will represent New Zealand at the 78th Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York this week, before visiting Washington DC for further Pacific focussed meetings.

Nanaia Mahuta will be in New York from Wednesday 20 September, and will participate in UNGA leaders engagements on behalf of Prime Minister Chris Hipkins.

“Aotearoa New Zealand is committed to the multilateral system, and the essential role it plays in improving the lives of people around the world,” Nanaia Mahuta said.

“Its more important than ever that we find more collective solutions, through closer cooperation, if we are to solve the major challenges of our time – whether that be facing the immediate threat of climate change or deescalating tensions globally.   

“New Zealand stands ready to make the progress needed on global challenges to ensure the future generations can flourish. 

“I’m looking forward to delivering the National Statement on behalf of New Zealand and reaffirming our close relationships with friends and key partners while in the United States,” Nanaia Mahuta said.

While in New York, she will represent New Zealand at the 2023 Climate Ambition Summit convened by the UN Secretary-General António Guterres, the Commonwealth Foreign Affairs Ministers Meeting, and sign the Oceans Biodiversity Treaty on behalf of New Zealand.

Nanaia Mahuta will give New Zealand’s National Statement at the General Assembly on Saturday 23 September. She will also undertake a number of bilateral meetings will with world leaders and counterparts.

Following UNGA high-level week, Nanaia Mahuta will travel to Washington DC for a series of meetings focused on contemporary Pacific regional issues and US engagement in the Pacific.

“Aotearoa New Zealand places great value in engaging as a region, and with partners, to maintain a peaceful and prosperous Blue Pacific Continent,” Nanaia Mahuta said.

“I am looking forward to having productive discussions in Washington DC to consider how the United States can help advance Pacific priorities.”

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

TRENDING

1
Sports News Roundup: O's edge Rays, both punch tickets to postseason; panish court throws out Rubiales' pre-kiss defamation lawsuit and more

Sports News Roundup: O's edge Rays, both punch tickets to postseason; panish...

 Global
2
Infra firm, former CMD booked by CBI in bank fraud case

Infra firm, former CMD booked by CBI in bank fraud case

 India
3
Japanese company working to transform cow waste into rocket fuel

Japanese company working to transform cow waste into rocket fuel

 Japan
4
Bangladesh Prime Minsiter Sheikh Hasina arrives in New York to attend 78th UN General Assembly

Bangladesh Prime Minsiter Sheikh Hasina arrives in New York to attend 78th U...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Are Self-Driving Cars Really Safer? Exploring the Facts

Is Weight Loss Training a Waste of Your Precious Time? Discover the Truth

Stay Awake and Energized: Non-Caffeine Solutions That Work

Boost Your Brainpower: Memory Hacks That Work

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023