Nanaia Mahuta to attend United Nations General Assembly

Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta will represent New Zealand at the 78th Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York this week, before visiting Washington DC for further Pacific focussed meetings.

Nanaia Mahuta will be in New York from Wednesday 20 September, and will participate in UNGA leaders engagements on behalf of Prime Minister Chris Hipkins.

“Aotearoa New Zealand is committed to the multilateral system, and the essential role it plays in improving the lives of people around the world,” Nanaia Mahuta said.

“Its more important than ever that we find more collective solutions, through closer cooperation, if we are to solve the major challenges of our time – whether that be facing the immediate threat of climate change or deescalating tensions globally.

“New Zealand stands ready to make the progress needed on global challenges to ensure the future generations can flourish.

“I’m looking forward to delivering the National Statement on behalf of New Zealand and reaffirming our close relationships with friends and key partners while in the United States,” Nanaia Mahuta said.

While in New York, she will represent New Zealand at the 2023 Climate Ambition Summit convened by the UN Secretary-General António Guterres, the Commonwealth Foreign Affairs Ministers Meeting, and sign the Oceans Biodiversity Treaty on behalf of New Zealand.

Nanaia Mahuta will give New Zealand’s National Statement at the General Assembly on Saturday 23 September. She will also undertake a number of bilateral meetings will with world leaders and counterparts.

Following UNGA high-level week, Nanaia Mahuta will travel to Washington DC for a series of meetings focused on contemporary Pacific regional issues and US engagement in the Pacific.

“Aotearoa New Zealand places great value in engaging as a region, and with partners, to maintain a peaceful and prosperous Blue Pacific Continent,” Nanaia Mahuta said.

“I am looking forward to having productive discussions in Washington DC to consider how the United States can help advance Pacific priorities.”

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)