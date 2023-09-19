Left Menu

Navi Mumbai police book three for MPSC exam malpractice

PTI | Thane | Updated: 19-09-2023 11:34 IST | Created: 19-09-2023 11:34 IST
Navi Mumbai police book three for MPSC exam malpractice
The Navi Mumbai police have registered an FIR against an MPSC aspirant for allegedly using a spy camera while attempting the exam at a center in Pune in April and two of his aides, an official said on Tuesday.

No arrest has been made so far and the case is handed over to Pune Police, he said.

The trio is identified as Akash Dhunavat, a candidate who appeared for the exam, Jeevan Naymane, and Shankar Jarwal.

As per the complaint, Dhunavat allegedly used a spy camera during the MPSC (Maharashtra Public Service Commission) Prelims exam at a centre in Hadapsar area of Pune on April 30.

He passed on the question paper and also the answer key to Naymane, who in turn forwarded the same to Jarwal on the mobile phone. The paper and the answer key were also allegedly circulated among others, the official said.

Police suspect the involvement of other persons in the crime.

A CBD Belapur police station officer said a case was registered under the IT Act and The Maharashtra Prevention of Malpractices at University, Board and other specified Examination Act 1982.

The case has been transferred to Wanwadi police station in Pune for further investigation as the incident occurred in their jurisdiction, the official added.

