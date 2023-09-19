Australia 'deeply concerned' by alleged Indian involvement in Canada murder - foreign ministry
Reuters | Sydney | Updated: 19-09-2023 12:18 IST | Created: 19-09-2023 12:16 IST
- Country:
- Australia
Australia is deeply concerned by allegations raised by Canada linking Indian government agents to the murder of a Sikh separatist leader in British Columbia province, a spokesperson for foreign minister Penny Wong said on Tuesday.
"Australia is deeply concerned by these allegations and notes ongoing investigations into this matter," the spokesperson said.
"We are closely engaged with partners on developments. We have conveyed our concerns at senior levels to India."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Indian American US presidential candidate Ramaswamy calls for 'strategic clarity' on Taiwan
Indian Railways lift All-India MCC-Murugappa Gold Cup
Indian Women's Softball's National camp concludes
Ending multi-week losing streak, Indian stocks back in green
Indian men's TT team assured of bronze medal at Asian Championships