DMRE sends condolences to Venetia mineworkers' families

At least 22 people died and four others were injured during a crash between a Venetia Mine bus and a truck.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 19-09-2023 15:37 IST | Created: 19-09-2023 15:37 IST
Image Credit: Twitter(@Oikoumene)
  • Country:
  • South Africa

The Department of Mineral Resources and Energy (DMRE) has sent its condolences to the families of miners, who died in a collision in Limpopo on Sunday.

It is believed the bus was transporting the mine workers to work.

“The department extends heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased and wishes all the injured a speedy recovery. One life lost is one too many. No one deserves to lose their life in such a manner.

“Although the deaths and injuries are as a result of a road accident, the department calls on all stakeholders to work together to ensure that each employee in South Africa’s mining sector returns home unharmed every day,” the DMRE said in a statement.

The department emphasised that the health and safety of miners across the country is of significance.

“The health and safety of mineworkers remain a key priority for government, as we tirelessly work towards achieving Zero Harm in South African mines. After all, it is workers who make the country’s mining sector thrive as a sunrise industry,” the department said. 

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

