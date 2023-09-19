DMRE sends condolences to Venetia mineworkers' families

The Department of Mineral Resources and Energy (DMRE) has sent its condolences to the families of miners, who died in a collision in Limpopo on Sunday.

At least 22 people died and four others were injured during a crash between a Venetia Mine bus and a truck.

It is believed the bus was transporting the mine workers to work.

“The department extends heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased and wishes all the injured a speedy recovery. One life lost is one too many. No one deserves to lose their life in such a manner.

“Although the deaths and injuries are as a result of a road accident, the department calls on all stakeholders to work together to ensure that each employee in South Africa’s mining sector returns home unharmed every day,” the DMRE said in a statement.

The department emphasised that the health and safety of miners across the country is of significance.

“The health and safety of mineworkers remain a key priority for government, as we tirelessly work towards achieving Zero Harm in South African mines. After all, it is workers who make the country’s mining sector thrive as a sunrise industry,” the department said.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)