Man booked for attacking two persons with iron rod in Ganesh pandal

Police have registered a case against a 30-year-old man from Kalyan in Thane district of Maharashtra for allegedly attacking two persons with an iron rod at a Lord Ganesh pandal, an official said on Tuesday. Ingle picked up a quarrel with two men when decoration work at the pandal was underway and attacked them with an iron rod.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 19-09-2023 15:36 IST | Created: 19-09-2023 15:36 IST
  • India

Police have registered a case against a 30-year-old man from Kalyan in Thane district of Maharashtra for allegedly attacking two persons with an iron rod at a Lord Ganesh pandal, an official said on Tuesday. The accused, Kunal Ingle, was allegedly under the influence of alcohol at the time of the incident which occurred on Monday evening. He has not been arrested yet, the official added. Ingle picked up a quarrel with two men when decoration work at the pandal was underway and attacked them with an iron rod. Police have registered a case under sections 324 (Voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means) and 506 (Punishment for criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.

