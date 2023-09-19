Karabakh separatists say Azerbaijan bombarding entire frontline
Authorities in the ethnic Armenian-populated breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, internationally recognised as part of Azerbaijan, said on Tuesday that Azerbaijan was bombarding the region with rockets and artillery along the entire frontline around the mountain enclave.
