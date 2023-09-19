Russian official says discussed Korea, Ukraine with China's Wang
The secretary of Russia's Security Council, Nikolai Patrushev, on Tuesday discussed the situation on the Korean peninsula and in Ukraine with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, his office said, according to the RIA news agency.
The men also discussed military cooperation between Moscow and Beijing, it said.
