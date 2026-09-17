Bridging Diplomacy: Wang Yi's Call with Marco Rubio Amidst US-China Tensions
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi highlighted the importance of head-of-state diplomacy in a call with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio. They agreed on the need for equality, respect, and reciprocation ahead of President Xi Jinping's expected US visit. Discussions also included Middle East concerns and cooperation strategies.
In a strategic phone call, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi urged US Secretary of State Marco Rubio to prepare for high-level diplomatic engagements with an emphasis on equality and mutual respect. The dialogue aims to fortify Sino-American relations.
Wang emphasized that head-of-state diplomacy anchors these ties, underscoring the need to enhance communication, advance cooperation, and manage differences while respecting mutual core interests. The conversation sets the stage for Chinese President Xi Jinping's anticipated visit to the US, where he is expected to meet President Donald Trump on September 24.
While the Chinese ministry's briefing did not confirm the Xi-Trump meeting, it highlighted in-depth talks on high-level exchanges and addressed regional affairs, including Middle East stability. This comes after Wang's meeting with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi, calling for restraint and dialogue amid regional tensions.
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