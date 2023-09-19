Three killed in Russian attack on Ukrainian town of Kupiansk - governor
19-09-2023
At least three people were killed in a Russian attack on the northeastern Ukrainian town of Kupiansk on Tuesday, a regional official said.
"Today, the enemy attacked the town of Kupiansk with a guided air bomb," Kharkiv region governor Oleh Synehubov said on the Telegram messaging app.
