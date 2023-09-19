Left Menu

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 19-09-2023 16:49 IST | Created: 19-09-2023 16:41 IST
Govt should consider bringing in age limit for use of social media: HC
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
The High Court of Karnataka on Tuesday observed that it would be suitable if an age limit was introduced for using social media akin to the legal age for drinking alcohol.

A division bench of Justices G Narendar and Vijaykumar A Patil made the observation while hearing an appeal by X Corp (formerly Twitter) challenging the single judge order of June 30 which had dismissed its plea to the takedown orders issued by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeiTY).

MeiTY had under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act between February 2, 2021 and February 28, 2022 issued 10 Government Orders directing it to block 1,474 accounts, 175 Tweets, 256 URLs and one hashtag. Twitter challenged the orders related to 39 of these URLs.

''Ban social media. I will tell you a lot of good will come. Today's school going children are so addicted to it. I think there should be an age limit such as in Excise rules,'' Justice G Narendar noted.

The court further observed that ''children may be 17 or 18. But do they have the maturity to judge what is or is not in the interest of the nation? Not only on social media, even on the Internet things should be removed, it corrupts the mind. Government should consider bringing in an age limit for the use of social media.'' The court had also imposed a cost of Rs 50 lakh on X Corp. X Corp's counsel argued that MeiTY had not informed the users about blocking their tweets and accounts and even the company was forbidden from informing them. The HC asked the Government ''You do not release the order. He is not permitted to reveal the order. How is he going to defend himself?” The HC suggested that the government may have to tweak the rules a bit as it is at the government's discretion that X Corp is blocking the accounts of users and the company cannot be left high and dry. However, the HC said that ''When it comes to national security, everybody has to be on the same page.'' When the counsel for the company argued that it had informed which order of MeiTY it can comply with and which it could not, the bench said X Corp cannot be the judge. The court said the X Corp ''cannot be given the right to judge the content. If the content says 'Apple a day keeps the doctor away', you will interpret that as being against the doctor and the interest of the nation?'' The hearing of the case was adjourned to Wednesday when the HC will decide on the interim relief sought by X Corp. The hearing of the appeal will be heard after that, the HC said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

