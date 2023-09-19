Former minister's PA convicted in wealth case inTN

The Madras High Court on Tuesday sentenced R Venkatakrishnan, PA to former AIADMK Minister R Indira Kumari, to three years Rigorous Imprisonment in connection with a disproportionate wealth case. Justice G Jayachandran also imposed a fine of Rs 5 lakh on Venkatakrishnan while allowing the appeals filed by the state government. The judge sentenced Venkatakrishnan's wife Manjula to 18 months RI in the case and also imposed a fine of Rs 5 lakh.

The prosecution case was that Venkatakrishnan had amassed wealth in his name and in the name of his wife, 700 percent disproportionate to his known sources of income during his tenure as PA to Indirakumari during the period between 1991 and 1996.

Originally, holding that the prosecution had failed to prove the case beyond reasonable doubt, a special court, which tried the case, had on January 11, 2012 acquitted both accused in the case. Challenging this order, the state government filed appeals before the Madras high court.

Justice Jayachandran, who heard the appeals, had on September 13, 2023 set aside the order of the Special Court and found the accused guilty of the offences under the provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act and IPC. The judge directed both accused to be present before the court on Tuesday. Accepting the request of the accused, the judge granted time till October 25, 2023 for them to surrender before the lower court.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)