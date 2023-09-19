China seeks to deepen trade, investment cooperation with Russia

China and Russia should deepen trade and investment cooperation, and improve the level of cross-border connectivity, China's Commerce Minister Wang Wentao said on Tuesday.

Both countries should strengthen communication and coordination under multilateral frameworks, and make every efforts to serve high-level exchanges and meetings this year, Wang said while meeting Russian Minister of Economic Development Maxim Reshetnikov in Beijing, according to a Chinese commerce ministry statement.

