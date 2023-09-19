Germany urges Azerbaijan to stop shelling and return to talks

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock on Tuesday said Azerbaijan had broken its promise not to resort to military action on Nagorno-Karabakh and urged Baku stop shelling and return to the negotiating table.

Azerbaijan has launched military action in the Nagorno-Karabakh region, a step that could presage a new war in the volatile area but which Baku said was necessary to restore constitutional order and drive out Armenian military formations.

"Baku's promise to refrain from military action was broken. Azerbaijan must immediately stop shelling and return to the negotiating table," Baerbock said on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York City. (Writing by Matthias Williams, Editing by Friederike Heine)

