Journalist claims he was attacked by unidentified persons
A city-based journalist on Tuesday claimed that he was attacked by unidentified persons.
Krishna Maske, a freelancer who also runs a YouTube channel, said in his complaint to the police that he was attacked by three men in Omkar Nagar area on Monday night.
It could be the fall-out of his recent reporting about alleged irregularities in the camps organized under the government's `Shasan Aaplya Dari' (government at your doorstep) program, he claimed.
Deputy Commissioner of Police Vijaykant Sagar said police were checking the CCTV footage of the area. No First Information Report (FIR) has been registered yet.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
