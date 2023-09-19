Russian peacekeepers evacuate almost 500 civilians from parts of Karabakh - RIA

Russia's defence ministry said on Tuesday that its peacekeepers had evacuated almost 500 civilians from the most dangerous parts of Azerbaijan's ethnic Armenian-controlled territory of Nagorno-Karabakh and provided medical help to the wounded, the RIA news agency reported.

Of the 469 people evacuated, 185 were children, the ministry said.

Azerbaijan launched a military operation against the enclave on Tuesday, saying it needed to restore full sovereignty and drive out Armenian military units. Armenia denied having forces in the area.

