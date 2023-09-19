Nigeria's presidential election result challenged at Supreme Court
No legal challenge to the outcome of a presidential election has succeeded in Nigeria, which returned to democracy in 1999 after three decades of almost uninterrupted military rule and has a history of electoral fraud. Atiku, from the People's Democratic Party who came second in the election, said in a court filing that the tribunal erred in law "when it failed to nullify the presidential election ...
Nigeria's two main opposition leaders on Tuesday filed separate appeals at the Supreme Court challenging a tribunal ruling that earlier this month upheld President Bola Tinubu's victory in a disputed February election. No legal challenge to the outcome of a presidential election has succeeded in Nigeria, which returned to democracy in 1999 after three decades of almost uninterrupted military rule and has a history of electoral fraud.
Atiku, from the People's Democratic Party who came second in the election, said in a court filing that the tribunal erred in law "when it failed to nullify the presidential election ... on the ground of non compliance" with the electoral law. Labour Party's Peter Obi, who polled third in the presidential race, also filed his appeal, a spokesperson for his campaign told Reuters.
The two had up to Wednesday to challenge the Sept. 6 tribunal ruling. The Supreme Court, the highest in Nigeria, has 60 days to rule on the appeals. A five-member tribunal had rejected the challenge by Atiku, and Obi, who asked the tribunal to cancel the election, alleging irregularities.
Tinubu, who is attending the United Nations meeting in New York, has defended his victory, saying he won fairly.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Centre tells Supreme Court it wants NC leader Mohd Akbar Lone to apologise for raising 'Pakistan Zindabad' slogan in J-K Assembly in 2018.
Metro services to be affected at Supreme Court station, rest will operate normally: Delhi Police
Israel's Supreme Court delays pivotal judicial overhaul hearing after attorney general opposes plan
Alabama to ask US Supreme Court to keep Republican-drawn electoral map
Alabama to ask US Supreme Court to keep Republican-drawn electoral map