US urges Azerbaijan to stop military actions in Nagorno-Karabakh -Blinken

The United States is deeply concerned by Azerbaijan's military actions in Nagorno-Karabakh and calls on Azerbaijan to stop them immediately, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Tuesday.

"These actions are worsening an already dire humanitarian situation in Nagorno-Karabakh and undermine prospects for peace," Blinken said in a statement.

"We call for an immediate end to hostilities and for respectful dialogue between Baku and representatives of the population of Nagorno-Karabakh."

