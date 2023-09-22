Pope says impeding migrant rescues at sea is 'gesture of hate'
Reuters | Marseille | Updated: 22-09-2023 22:29 IST | Created: 22-09-2023 22:29 IST
Pope Francis said on Friday that migrants who risk drowning at sea "must be rescued," calling it "a duty of humanity, a duty of civilisation".
Speaking at the start of a trip centred on migration issues in the Mediterranean, he said that impeding such rescues is "a gesture of hate".
He spoke at an inter-religious prayer service at a monument dedicated in the port city of Marseille to those lost at sea.
